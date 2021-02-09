Shomby

Country radio veteran JOHN SHOMBY checks in with ALL ACCESS with news that his recently-launched consultancy has a new web site, and he has a new email address. Reach SHOMBY at jshomby@countrysradiocoach.com, and check out his web site here.

Since launching his firm last fall (NET NEWS 10/16/20), SHOMBY has been working with Country radio talent and programmers to assist with their growth and development both inside their radio stations and within the industry. Additionally, his "Radio 101 Boot Camp" for new Country recording artists offers training and insight into the radio industry from the perspective of a radio insider.

« see more Net News