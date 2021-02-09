Sold

ICON BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Country WQDK (99.3 THE BULL)/GATESVILLE, NC to JWH BROADCASTING LLC for $185,000 ($25,000 deposit, $160,000 in a promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is selling W270AD/WEST PALM BEACH to THE SCHOOL BOARD OF MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA for $456,000 ($120,000 at closing, the rest in 96 monthly payments, with a 10% price reduction to $410,400 if entirely paid at closing). The primary station is currently WFLV-HD4, a version of the buyer's NPR affiliate WLRN/MIAMI for the PALM BEACHES; the programming will move to a new primary station for the translator, WOLL-HD2/HOBE SOUND-WEST PALM BEACH, in an arrangement between EMF and WOLL owner iHEARTMEDIA.

The BOARD OF REGENTS OF NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS UNIVERSITY is donating KEDP/LAS VEGAS, NM to BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE.

And the AMERICAN CENTER FOR CIVIL JUSTICE,RELIGIOUS LIBERTY & TOLERANCE is transferring WJUI-LP/RAMTOWN, NJ to AMERICAN CENTER FOR CIVIL JUSTICE, INC. for $10.

« see more Net News