Q4

TWITTER fourth quarter 2020 revenue increased 28% year-to-year to $1.29 billion, with ad revenue up 31% to $1.15 billion; U.S. revenue rose 24% to $733 million and international revenue was up 34% to $556 million. Net income increased from $119 million to $222 million (15 to 27 cents/diluted share).

"2020 was an extraordinary year for TWITTER. We are more proud than ever to serve the public conversation, especially in these unprecedented times," said CEO JACK DORSEY. "We reported a 27% year-over-year increase in mDAU in Q4 2020, reaching an average of 192 million. Our product changes to date are promoting healthier conversations for those who use our service, including advertisers and partners, and we are excited about our plans to continue innovating in 2021."

"We delivered record revenue of $1.29 billion in Q4, up 28% year over year, reflecting better-than-expected performance across all major products and geographies," said CFO NED SEGAL. "We made significant progress on our brand and direct response products in advance of the recent relaunch of our Mobile Application Promotion (MAP) offering. Advertisers are benefitting from new ad formats, stronger attribution, and improved targeting, resulting in a 31% year-over-year increase in total ad revenue and greater than 50% year-over-year growth in MAP revenue in Q4."

The company issued guidance of an over 20% increase in headcount in 2021, with total revenue between $940 million and $1.04 billion.

