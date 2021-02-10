Long Live Rock Documentary Debuts March 11

On DECEMBER 18th All Access announced ABRAMORAMA will distribute longtime label exec, producer and music supervisor JONATHAN McHUGH's directorial debut, "LONG LIVE ROCK... Celebrate The Chaos," produced by GARY SPIVACK and JONATHAN PLATT (NET NEWS 12/18). It will debut on MARCH 11th.

ABRAMORAMA, will be setting up promotions with rock radio as rev share opportunities of anyone who watches the film through a radio station site portal. $2.00 net revenue per viewer.

The Documentary is described as the experience of the Rock culture, PRE COVID -- the people who go to the concerts as a family and cultural experiences of the scene, and their VERY personal experiences. It also deals with everything from Opioid & drug issues in the culture, loss of artists like CHESTER BENNINGTON & CHRIS CORNELL, to inmates who bond over the music with their guards. It's not a concert film, but a cultural piece of ROCK CULTURE.

It features members of METALLICA, GUNS N ‘ROSES, MACHINE GUN KELLEY, TOM MORELLO, SLIPKNOT, KORN, ROB ZOMBIE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, GRETA VAN FLEET, HALESTORM, SHINEDOWN, and many more.

Check out the trailer Here. And for more info on rev share opportunities, contact MICHAEL PLEN: mplen@mac.com

« see more Net News