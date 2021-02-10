Charese Fruge, Dani D

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to DANI D about her move back to her hometown and her multiple roles for iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO.

What rocks DANI D's world? “Hosting concerts onstage at THEEEEE UNITED CENTER, signing my name on a dressing room wall at THE CHICAGO THEATRE, having meaningful conversations with influential celebrities and public figures, as well as meeting and being out and about with my listeners has been truly exciting for me. I cannot forget about getting the chance to meet and work with radio personalities that I grew up listening to. I am still in awe to this day!”

Each week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE shares insights from great radio minds, record company trailblazers, and singers and songwriters and women from all across our businesses. This week get caught up with DANI D here.

