Lori Lewis

"CLUBHOUSE, the latest social media app that’s audio-only, is where we can have live 'voice' interaction in real time," noted MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"And while it’s currently invite & iPhone only – find someone who can send you an invite, get your talent on the app and/or find someone to help you."

Here’s why:

"CLUBHOUSE has launched like FACEBOOK did back in 2007 (when it branched out beyond college kids), only profile accounts for people allowed - no 'brand' Pages.

"We should be working with our talent to use CLUBHOUSE - get their feet wet - understand the app - so as the app evolves - we have a better understanding how to use CLUBHOUSE as a brand.

"Be proactive."

Read more about "CLUBHOUSE Should Be Part of Your Audio Strategy" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.

