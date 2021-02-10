Coming Next Week

Public relations strategist JEFF GULKO and artist manager SAM FISHER JR. are starting their own podcast, "GULKANO AND THE FISH."

The show is set for a FEBRUARY 19th debut, and will post weekly on all podcast platforms. GULKO, the longtime PR pro and former WHITE HOUSE, CIA, and SUPREME COURT aide, describes the show as "ESPN’s MIKE & MIKE crossed with HBO’s BILL MAHER with its relaxed conversational style and guest interviews," and promises that the show will feature major celebrities, CEOs, and social media influencers as guests. FISHER was the lead singer of NORTH CAROLINA band WEEKEND EXCURSION and a label staffer at YEP ROC MUSIC GROUP before embarking on a career in artist management.

