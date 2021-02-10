Leslie Odom Jr.: Has A Shot At Double Noms (Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com)

Multi-OSCAR nominee DIANE WARREN, who has never won a statue despite 11 previous nominations, and JOHN LEGEND, who earned one for "Glory," from "Selma," both have two songs apiece on the short list for this year's OSCAR for BEST ORIGINAL song.

WARREN is up for both "lo si (Seen)," from "The Life Ahead," and "Free" from "The One And Only Ivan." LEGEND received a short list nod for "Never Break" from "Giving Voice" and "Make It Work" from "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey."

Four of the five recently announced GOLDEN GLOBE nominees for BEST ORIGINAL SONG also made the OSCAR short list, except for "Tigress & Tweed," an original song from "The UNITED STATES vs. BILLIE HOLIDAY," written and sung by ANDRA DAY.

The GLOBE nominees include H.E.R.s "Fight For You" ("Judas And The Black Messiah"), WARREN's "lo si (Seen)" ("The Life Ahead"), LESLIE ODOM JR.'s "Speak Now" (as SAM COOKE in "One Night In MIAMI") and CELESTE's "Hear My Voice" ("The Trail Of The CHICAGO 7").

ODOM JR. has a shot at both acting and songwriting nominations, joining MARY J. BLIGE, LADY GAGA and CYNTHA ERIVO as the only performers to receive both nods in a single year.

TAYLOR SWIFT and JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, who had eligible songs, were both shut out in the category.

