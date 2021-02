Tee Rex

TEE REX, formerly heard in SAN FRANCISCO , SAN DIEGO and LOS ANGELES Radio has returned to Co-Host Mornings 6-9a (PT) on "THAT 70s CHANNEL" with former national radio show host J D CHANDLER.

Reach REX on FACEBOOK (at That70sChannel,) and hear the station at www.That70sChannel.com.

« see more Net News