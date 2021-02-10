Jeff Moore

iHEARTMEDIA/PHILADELPHIA taps JEFF MOORE as Market President and CHRIS SQUIRE has been elevated to SVP/Sales, effective immediately.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this great team of successful sales and programming professionals in PHILADELPHIA while representing some of the most iconic brands,” said MOORE. “My mission is to continue to build a winning culture that attracts the best talent and has a positive impact on our employees, brands and the community we serve.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the SVP/Sales for iHEARTMEDIA/PHILADELPHIA,” said SQUIRE. “To have the chance to work under a talented and inspiring leader like JEFF as well as a team of experienced and dedicated managers and account executives is a recipe for success.”

“I’m thrilled to promote both JEFF and CHRIS. It’s especially rewarding to find the best candidates for key leadership roles within your own division,” said Division Pres. SCOTT HOPECK. “They’ve collaborated under the most difficult circumstances in 2020 and clearly demonstrated their creativity and resilience. I’m confident this duo will continue to lead our PHILADELPHIA operation to new highs.”

