Podcasts Honored

WNYC STUDIOS' "RADIOLAB" won two awards and PRX/RADIOTOPIA's "EAR HUSTLE" won one as the COLUMBIA JOURNALISM SCHOOL announced the winners of the 2021 ALFRED I. DUPONT-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY AWARDS on TUESDAY (2/9). The awards were presented in a virtual ceremony hosted by CNN's ANDERSON COOPER and former NPR host MICHELE NORRIS with appearances by Dr. ANTHONY FAUCI, Prof. JELANI COBB, and MARISKA HARGITAY.

“Courageously documenting the turbulent events of 2020, journalists performed a critical public service by reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice, the role of the internet in our politics, and much more,” said former NBC NEWS executive and DUPONT Jury Chair CHERYL GOULD. “We are proud to honor these duPont winners and finalists for their outstanding work and their commitment to fact-finding and truth-telling in these unsettled times.”

The complete list of winners:

PBS, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, "Chasing the Moon"

PBS, FRONTLINE, "For SAMA"

TEGNA NBC affiliate KING-TV/SEATTLE, "BOB's Choice"

HUBBARD ABC affiliate KSTP-TV/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS, "GEORGE FLOYD Coverage"

NBC NEWS DIGITAL, "A Different Kind of Force -- Policing Mental Illness"

NETFLIX, "CRIP CAMP"

PBS, NOVA, "Decoding COVID-19"

RADIOTOPIA FROM PRX, "EAR HUSTLE"

THE WASHINGTON POST, "LAFAYETTE Reconstruction "

PBS/UPPER EAST FILMS/INDEPENDENT LENS, "BEDLAM"

VICE ON SHOWTIME, "INDIA BURNING"

TEGNA ABC affiliate WFAA-TV/DALLAS, "Verify Road Trip: Climate Truth"

NBC O&O WNBC-TV/NEW YORK, "The Epicenter of the Coronavirus Pandemic"

WNYC STUDIOS, "RADIOLAB," "The Flag and the Fury"

WNYC STUDIOS, "RADIOLAB," "The Other LATIF"

