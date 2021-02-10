Presents Trey Songz

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, owner of PODCASTONE, SLACKER RADIO, REACT PRESENTS and CUSTOM PERSONALIZATION SOLUTIONS, has teamed up with VYRE NETWORK and RNB MAGAZINE for a VALENTINE'S DAY Pay-Per-View (PPV) Virtual Concert Experience with TREY SONGZ livestreaming on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14th at 8p EST/5p PST.

While the virtual show's production will take place in LOS ANGELES, LIVEXLIVE will allow fans and couples alike to experience this intimate show as if they were there. Ranging from live performances to exclusive interviews to behind-the-scenes footage, fans will get an all access look from start to finish with the multi-GRAMMY nominated artist. Ticket pricing begins at $19.99 at livexlive.com/TreySongz.

LIVEXLIVE Global Head of Talent and Artist Relationships ROE WILLIAMS, stated, "As an artist driven company, working closely with talent like TREY SONGZ in creating unique content provides fans with an authentic connection and experience. Through this PPV virtual concert, which includes intimate interviews, real-time interactive fan engagement, virtual merch and more, we are able to deliver a strong moment in music for this VALENTINE'S DAY special."

