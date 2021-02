Napoleon (Photo: Michaels Funeral Home)

MARK NAPOLEON, former CHICAGO radio traffic and news reporter and manager, died FRIDAY (2/5) in GLENVIEW, IL at 61, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

NAPOLEON worked for SHADOW TRAFFIC/METRO TRAFFIC and TOTAL TRAFFIC AND WEATHER NETWORK until sidelined by a heart attack and stroke in 2012.

