Carter

Q&A founder and former SPOTIFY Global Head of Creative Services and ATOM FACTORY CEO TROY CARTER has joined the Board of Directors of SOUNDCLOUD. CARTER will also serve as a strategic advisor to CEO MICHAEL WEISSMAN and the board. CARTER will continue as CEO of Q&A as well.

"TROY is one of the few leaders that have operated and succeeded in all sides of the music industry. And, at all times, TROY is one step ahead of the pack. We share the same vision and excitement for SOUNDCLOUD's potential to shape the future of the music business," said WEISSMAN. "It's hard to think of someone better suited to join SOUNDCLOUD as we enter this new phase. I am honored to welcome him to the SOUNDCLOUD Board."

"Independent music continues to be the fastest-growing sector in the music industry and SOUNDCLOUD sits in the center," said CARTER. "I'm looking forward to working with MIKE and the board to unlock massive opportunities for independent artists and labels throughout the world."

« see more Net News