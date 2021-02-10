Now With Westwood One

The personal finance podcast "BROWN AMBITION" has joined the WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK. The weekly show, hosted by MAGNIFYMONEY.COM Exec. Editor BRANDI WOODRUFF and financial educator and author TIFFANY ALICHE, launched five years ago and joined WESTWOOD ONE with its 251st episode last WEDNESDAY (2/3).

“When we started BROWN AMBITION more than five years ago, we knew we wanted to create a unique space for women of color to feel empowered to build wealth and take charge of their careers unapologetically,” said WOODRUFF. “I'm so proud of the organic growth we have achieved with the show thanks to the loyal listeners who have made us part of their weekly routine all these years. As we begin this new partnership with WESTWOOD ONE, I'm excited to see what the next chapter for BROWN AMBITION has in store for not only us but our 'BA Fam' as well!"

“I'm super excited to join the WESTWOOD ONE family. MANDI and I have been looking for a partnership that aligns with our goals, dreams, and growth for our podcast, BROWN AMBITION,” said ALICHE. “With WESTWOOD ONE, we've found the perfect fit."

“MANDI and TIFFANY have built an impressive show brimming with important financial content aimed at helping underserved communities,” said WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “Everyone deserves access to information that guides savvy decisions - these ladies provide the inspiration, the motivation, and the right tools to help people understand how to achieve financial security.”

« see more Net News