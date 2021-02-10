Five New Signees

CURB/WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed five songwriters to worldwide publishing deals. The new signees include KELSEY HART, ROSE FALCON, JOE LEATHERS, HOUSTON PHILLIPS and KYLE SCHLIENGER. All five have had cuts by major Country artists.

Additionally, CURB/WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING is celebrating the extension of publishing deals with previously signed songwriters BILLY MONTANA, BOBBY TOMBERLIN, JENNIFER DENMARK and WIL NANCE.

