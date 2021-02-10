Stevens (Photo: Facebook)

ENTERCOM Classic Hits WCBS-F and Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7 FM)/NEW YORK Assistant Brand Manager MICHELLE STEVENS has been named Brand Manager at sister AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) and Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH)/MIAMI.



“I’m thrilled to promote an internal candidate and welcome MICHELLE to our team,” said ENTERCOM MIAMI SVP/Market Mgr. CLAUDIA MENEGUS. “She has great strength and experience in working with top-rated brands and talent development. I look forward to the exciting impact she will have on our team and our brands.



“My sincere appreciation to CLAUDIA MENEGUS, PAT PAXTON, JEFF SOTTOLANO, JIM RYAN, CHRIS EBBOTT, and ANDY HOLT,” said STEVENS, who joined WNEW and WCBS-F in 2019 after serving as Dir./Brand Management for CONNOISSEUR MEDIA and EVP/Programming at NASSAU BROADCASTING. “I'm excited to join these special brands and our tremendous MIAMI team.”

