Reality TV History

NEON HUM and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT have released a new podcast on the history of reality TV.

"SPECTACLE" is hosted by comedian MARIAH SMITH and has posted the first two of ten episodes, starting with public television's proto-reality show "AN AMERICAN FAMILY" in episode one and MTV's "THE REAL WORLD" in episode two. Other shows to be examined in the series include “SURVIVOR,” “THE BACHELOR,” “REAL HOUSEWIVES,” “KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS,” “90 DAY FIANCE,” “QUEER EYE,” “THE CIRCLE,” and “THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW.” Reality show personalities BOBBY BURKE, JAI RODRIGUEZ, JEN SCHEFFT, CHRIS SAPPHIRE, PEGGY TANOUS, and DAVID ATHERTON will also appear on the show.

“I’m so excited for listeners to dive into the world of reality with me, because these shows are so much more than just a guilty pleasure,” said SMITH. “We’ll cover everything from dating shows to baking competitions and analyze how and why ‘HOUSEWIVES’ and the ‘FAB 5’ have become so central to shaping our culture.”

« see more Net News