Accelerator Program

PRX, PBS KIDS and the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING have partnered to create the "Ready To Learn Podcast Accelerator," a 16-week podcast training and development program for children's content creators that will see five teams compete to be selected as the producer of a podcast aimed at children 4-8 for PBS KIDS. The training program, which will be conducted virtually from late MAY through SEPTEMBER 2021 and was developed by PRX and PBS KIDS, is being funded by a Ready to Learn grant from the U.S. DEPT. OF EDUCATION.

The five teams selected for the program will receive training, feedback, $10,000 in funding, access to PRX distribution and monetization, and possible distribution of the pilots via PBS KIDS, which plans to commission more content from one of the teams.

Applications are being accepted from creative production teams with a demonstrated level of interest in children’s storytelling and education media through MARCH 19th.

“We believe public media can, and should, be the vanguard for values and excellence in podcasting for youth and their families,” said PRX CEO KERRI HOFFMAN. “PRX is proud to play a leading role in supporting the ambition of a collaborative effort through the Ready To Learn initiative.”

“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to be able to collaborate with new talent and diverse voices through this program,” said PBS Chief Programming Exec. and GM/Children's Media and Education LESLI ROTENBERG. “We believe it’s critical that children see and hear themselves in PBS KIDS content, and we hope this will be a positive step forward in continuing to showcase these stories.”

CPB SVP/Education and Children's Content DEBRA TICA SANCHEZ added, “The Ready To Learn initiative has always provided opportunities to support young children’s learning on new and innovative platforms. We are pleased to partner with PRX to bring podcasting to the Ready To Learn initiative and to help parents and children learn together.”

