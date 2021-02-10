Coming Feb. 15

ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUBLIC MEDIA Urban digital KUVO-HD2 (THE DROP)/DENVER will add a simulcast on KDCO-A(K284CI 104.7 FM)/DENVER on FEBRUARY 15.

THE DROP GM/PD NIKKI SWARN commented, "This station has always been about the people. From our name to how we engage with our listeners, it’s all about our COLORADO community. Without this local support our 104.7 FM signal wouldn’t be as impactful. This is such a special time for public media especially here in COLORADO. We owe a huge thanks to our community, our listeners and our partners for helping make this possible."

ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUBLIC MEDIA Pres./CEO AMANDA MOUNTAIN added, "We are thrilled to make an investment in acquiring the 104.7 FM radio home for THE DROP. The format of this radio station plays a critical role in shaping the public media of the future and in creating a COLORADO where everyone is seen and heard."

Local funding partners for the purchase of the FM translator include the GATES FAMILY FOUNDATION, BONFILS- STANTON FOUNDATION, and a single anonymous donor, whose support created an opportunity for the station to expand its footprint beyond a digital signal alone.

GATES FAMILY FOUNDATION Pres. THOMAS GOUGEON said, “We could not be happier to support NIKKI and her team, and ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUBLIC MEDIA in expanding the reach of THE DROP. We see so much potential for 104.7 THE DROP, not only as a source for great and relevant music, but also a vehicle with unlimited potential to raise up local artists, local voices, and to reach deeper and engage the local community in the issues of our times."

BONFILS-STANTON FOUNDATION Pres. and CEO GARY STEUER added, "At the BONFILS-STANTON FOUNDATION we felt this was an exciting opportunity to help support the effort to provide THE DROP with a 104.7 FM signal, allowing it to reach an exponentially greater audience."

