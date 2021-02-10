Art19 Pact

The "STAR WARS MINUTE" podcast has enlisted ART19 for direct advertising sales through the ART19 Targeted Marketplace as well as hosting and distribution. The daily show is hosted by ALEX ROBINSON and "PETE THE RETAILER" BONAVITA and analyzes in detail a single minute of a "STAR WARS" film in each episode; it has been running for eight years and over 1,100 episodes.

“We are thrilled to partner with STAR WARS MINUTE,” said ART19 Chief Revenue Officer LEX FRIEDMAN. “We’re excited to boldly go with them where no -- wait, that’s the other one.” On a more serious note, FRIEDMAN added, “It’s not every day that you come across a truly hilarious show with such an enormous catalog and such dedicated fans. We know advertisers will be just as excited about STAR WARS MINUTE as we are.”

“ART19 provides hosting and ad sales for the best podcasts in the universe,” said BONAVITA. “They are truly a force to be reckoned with.”

