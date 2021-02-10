Mefford

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) is offering members a year-round series of "IBA BrandKamp" sales webinars with marketing consultant CHUCK MEFFORD. The first webinar will stream TUESDAY (2/16) at 4p (ET), with subsequent webinars coming the third TUESDAY of every month.

MEFFORD, CEO of BRANDSFORMATION, said, “I’m thrilled with the opportunity to invest time and resources in working with members of the IBA year-round through a series of webinars designed teach your team how to transform good businesses into great brands.”

IBA CEO RON STONE said, “I’m thrilled to have one of the most successful sales and marketing consultants in the industry team up with the IBA for exciting sales webinars each month, FREE to IBA members.”

« see more Net News