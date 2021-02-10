Carmichael And Whitson

RISER HOUSE RECORDS artist DILLON CARMICHAEL is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, SHAYLA WHITSON. The proposal happened this past SATURDAY (2/6) at WHITEWOOD HOLLOW in WHITES CREEK, TN, during what was supposed to be the couple's second year photo shoot. They met in 2017 at one of CARMICHAEL's shows in his home state of KENTUCKY.

"As soon as I got down on one knee, she said yes," CARMICHAEL told PEOPLE.com. "I was so nervous that I pretty much blacked out! I don't remember anything after that."

