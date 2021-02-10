New Podcast

WAYFM's WAY NATION podcast network has released a new podcast featuring people who say they've heard from God. "AUDIBLE GOD" debuted FEBRUARY 1st.

“The idea of actually hearing the voice of God is both fascinating and mysterious,” said host ROB VISCHER. “My hope is that this podcast will bring these actual encounters to life, and will cause people to want to know more about God!”

Director of Digital Content ZACH BOEHM added, “Many of the most successful podcasts in the world follow a narrative structure with creative storytelling techniques. The Church has some of the greatest stories to tell, and yet we see an unusual lack of Christian podcasts taking this approach. That is why we’re launching AUDIBLE GOD. We believe ROB is a gifted storyteller and can share stories about God in fun, memorable and moving way.”

« see more Net News