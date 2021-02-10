Springsteen

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN was arrested last fall for driving while intoxicated and other related charges at the JERSEY SHORE according to authorities.

SPRINGSTEEN was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol on NOVEMBER 14, 2020 at SANDY HOOK, in the GATEWAY NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, part of the U.S. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE.

The story was first reported by TMZ, which says a court appearance is expected in the coming weeks.

