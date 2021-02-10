Sale

TAG INVESTMENT, LLC and JON KHACHATURIAN are selling their one-third interest each in S.J. BROADCASTING, LLC, licensee of Country WGKC (US 105.9)/MAHOMET, IL; Contemporary Christian WJEK (CHRISTIAN FM 95.3) and Top 40/Rhythmic WQQB (Q96.1 FM)/RANTOUL, IL; and Sports WSJK (ESPN RADIO 93.5)/TUSCOLA, IL, to one-third partner STEVE (STEVIE JAY) KHACHATURIAN for $450,000.

In other filings with the FCC, MULTICULTURAL RADIO BROADCASTING LICENSEE, LLC has applied for an STA to operate KXYZ-A/HOUSTON with temporary facilities at the site of iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KPRC-A/HOUSTON with reduced power due to the loss of its licensed site.

And SACRAMENTO FRENCH CULTURAL SOCIETY has filed for a Silent STA for KZAC-LP/SACRAMENTO while it relocates for better coverage.

