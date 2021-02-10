Now He's Cookin'

MY MORNING JACKET drummer PATRICK HALLAHAN has announced the premiere of his one-of-a-kind new cooking show, IN THE KITCHEN WITH PATRICK HALLAHAN.

The three-episode series will see the veteran musician and LOUISVILLE, KY restaurateur celebrating his enthusiasm for food with unique recipes, full demonstrations, stories, and surprise guest visits.

HALLAHAN said, “For as long as I can remember, cooking and making music have been hand in hand in how I express myself. I’ve had the honor of playing music for people all of my adult life. Now, through taping cooking segments, it’s really nice to be able to do the same with food.”



IN THE KITCHEN WITH PATRICK HALLAHAN premieres SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21st at 6p ET, with additional episodes following on FEBRUARY 28th and MARCH 7th. Individual episodes and a three-episode package are available.

For more details visit Seated.com.

