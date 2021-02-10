Cason

Former Classic Rock and Country radio personality RICHARD CASON has returned to radio after spending a few years on the road as a standup comic, and this time, he's doing talk radio, hosting SUNDAY nights at 9p (CT) on M.K.S. BROADCASTING News-Talk KFMO-A/PARK HILLS, MO starting MARCH 7th.

CASON, who has hosted at KJEZ (Z95 THE BONE)/POPLAR BLUFF, MO, KDEX-A-F/DEXTER, MO, KGMO/CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO, and WDDD (3WD) and WQUL-A/MARION-CARBONDALE, IL, has been hosting a weekly podcast, "THE RICHARD CASON RADIO NETWORK," and the radio show will be posted as the podcast on MONDAYS.

