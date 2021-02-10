Influencers

AUDIO UP is partnering with LIVEXLIVE for a follow-up to its musical comedy podcast "HALLOWEEN IN HELL," this time "VALENTINE'S DAY IN HELL," a six-part musical comedy premiering TODAY (2/10) with two episodes via LIVEXLIVE's PODCASTONE, with the show's music being released on FRIDAY (2/12). The show, part of a series intended to accompany major holidays and cultural events, stars several social media "influencers" playing versions of themselves as residents of a LOS ANGELES hype house, with PODCASTONE host ADAM CAROLLA as the Devil who buys one of the resident's soul.

LIVEXLIVE Chairman/CEO ROB ELLIN said, "We know what works in podcasting and know that this form of content will allow us to have a second window opportunity to develop these properties into film and television content as well as artist album releases. It is so much a part of the LIVEXLIVE DNA and we look forward to seeing our partnership with AUDIO UP succeed."

"This is the first of many brand new hybrid musicals coming from our partnership with LIVEXLIVE and PODCASTONE," said AUDIO UP CEO JARED GUTSTADT. "We're really excited about the potential of utilizing premium audio content as a new discovery opportunity for the artists of the future. Our novel idea is setting the stage for the concept records of a new generation. The inclusion of music in this long-form environment has never been done this way."

« see more Net News