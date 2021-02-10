The Thoens

BMLG RECORDS Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN and his wife, former REVIVER RECORDS Mgr./Marketing & Artist Development HAYLEY THOEN, will make an appearance in an episode of NETFLIX's new series, "Marriage or Mortgage." The 10-episode series follows couples as they choose between having their dream wedding or their dream house. The show will be available to stream beginning WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10th.

According to PEOPLE.com, each engaged couple on the show will meet with NASHVILLE-based wedding planner SARAH MILLER, and real estate agent NICOLE HOLMES, as each of them essentially compete for the couple's business. The THOENS got married last fall at ROCK CASTLE STATE HISTORIC SITE in HENDERSONVILLE, TN (NET NEWS 10/12/20).

« see more Net News