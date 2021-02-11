New

A new scripted science fiction podcast starring actors JOHN BOYEGA and DARREN CRISS has posted its first two episodes via iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.

"TOMORROW'S MONSTERS," produced by iHEARTRADIO with FLYNNPICTURECO., PSYCHOPIA PICTURES, and UPPERROOM PRODUCTIONS, stars BOYEGA as the infiltrator of a SILICON VALLEY body-hacking startup, "Nextcorp," run by a mysterious CEO played by CRISS.

