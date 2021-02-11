In Memory Of Lisa Meyer Steinhaus

Longtime radio journalist LISA MEYER died WEDNESDAY morning (2/10) after a battle with cervical cancer, her husband, CBS NEWS RADIO correspondent PETER KING has reported on FACEBOOK.

MEYER (LISA MEYER STEINHAUS) was a correspondent at CBS and AP RADIO for many years and previously worked at WJW-A and WWWE-A (3WE)/CLEVELAND, WMAQ-A/CHICAGO, and WBZ-A/BOSTON.

KING wrote, "It was her wish -- and I heartily concur -- that you, please, not use the phrases 'thoughts and prayers' or 'sorry for your loss.' No 'RIP' or 'rest in peace' either. And most of all, Please -- do not say she “passed away,' that 'she has left us' or 'Left this earth,' or is 'now in a better place.' Do say she died. Because she has. But also feel free to say that she had a hell of a run... because she did!"

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to THE HEALTH WAGON, the charity funding free medical care and clinics in rural APPALACHIA, at thehealthwagon.org, in memory of LISA MEYER STEINHAUS.

« see more Net News