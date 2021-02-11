Bruce Springsteen: Drinking & Driving (Lev Radin/Shutterstock.com)

JEEP officially removed BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN's SUPER BOWL LV spot, "The MIddle," from TV and YOUTUBE after word of the rocker's DWI bust last NOVEMBER 14th at GATEWAY NATIONAL RECREATION AREA on the NEW JERSEY coast, charged with reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The rocker will make a virtual court appearance later this month.

In place of the clip is the following message, "Video unavailable. This video is private."

The commercial first ran during last SUNDAY's game won by TOM BRADY and the TAMPA BAY BUCS over PATRICK MAHOMES' defending champion KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, 31-9.

A JEEP spokesman told ROLLING STONE, "It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate.

"But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned."

Additional information about BRUCE's DWI and his blood alcohol has surfaced. See a related story, (NET NEWS 2/9).

