Funk Flex

Long time MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK night personality FUNK FLEX has been named Digital Content Specialist for WQHT (HOT 97) and R&B WBLS. FUNK FLEX adds WBLS Mix Show Coordinator duties, as well. At WBLS, FLEX joins a roster of WBLS DJs, including KOOL DJ RED ALERT, MARLEY MARL, CHUCK CHILLOUT, DAHVED LEVY and DJ SCRATCH, and is charged with providing strategic guidance and planning to the team for its daily mix shows.

FUNK FLEX will continue to host his top rated night show on HOT 97.

WQHT and WBLS SVP/Content & Operations PIO FERRO commented, "I couldn’t be happier to officially welcome FLEX into these important roles and it is the next natural step in his illustrious career. His encyclopedic music knowledge and experience is unmatched and the perfect addition to the WBLS team."

FLEX added, "This is my dream job! WBLS is home to the world’s greatest mixers and we are ready to push it to the next level, both on-air and digitally. We are about to turn the city up!"

