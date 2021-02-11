Joel Shimer

CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted JOEL SHIMER to Co-Host for their morning show on Classic Rock WODE (99.9 THE HAWK)/ALLENTOWN, PA,

SHIMER debuted alongside RICK MICHAELS on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8th. He will continue to serve as Producer for the show. The program also updates its brand to "THE HAWK MORNING SHOW WITH RICK AND JOEL."

SHIMER joined 99.9 The HAWK in late 2016 during his senior year of high school and has served as Producer of THE HAWK Morning Show since MAY 2019.

