Country artist MORGAN WALLEN posted an apology video to YOUTUBE and INSTAGRAM last night (2/10), eight days after TMZ shared a video of WALLEN using a racial slur (NET NEWS 2/3). During the five-minute video, WALLEN spoke about the TMZ video and how what viewers saw was him "on hour 72 of 72 of a bender," but later noted that he is now nine days sober.

"Obviously, the natural thing to do is to apologize further and just continue to apologize, but, because you got caught, and that's not what I wanted to do," said WALLEN. "I let so many people down. And [people] who mean a lot to me and have given so much to me. And that's just not fair."

WALLEN also spoke about how, since the TMZ video was released, he has accepted invitations from some "amazing Black organizations, executives and leaders, to engage in some very real and honest conversations." He continued, "I'll admit, I was pretty nervous to accept those invitations ... The very people I hurt, they had every right to step on my neck while I was down, to not show me any grace, but they did the exact opposite. They offered me grace paired with an offer to learn and to grow."

WALLEN also said that he didn't want to "add to any division," and asked any fans who have been defending his actions to stop. "I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me, but, for today, please don't," he said. "I was wrong. It's on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept any penalties I'm facing. The time of my return is solely upon me and the work I've put in."

Shortly after the TMZ video was posted, Country radio programmers from iHEART, CUMULUS, ENTERCOM, COX MEDIA GROUP, HUBBARD BROADCASTING, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, ALPHA MEDIA and others removed WALLEN from their playlists completely as part of chain-wide programming decisions. WALLEN's label, BIG LOUD RECORDS, suspended him indefinitely. CMT removed him from its platforms. His booking agency, WME, reportedly dropped him. And the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) and the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) also quickly distanced themselves from WALLEN, with the ACM removing him from consideration for this year's awards show nominations.

Watch WALLEN's widely viewed video here.

