The second season of BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F-NBC affiliate KSL-TV/SALT LAKE CITY's "COLD" podcast will be exclusive to AMAZON MUSIC when it launches on MARCH 10th. The first season, "COLD: SUSAN POWELL CASE FILES," tracing the case of a woman's disappearance and the tragedies that befell her family, was the result of a years-long investigation and was a breakout national hit for the station.

“This is a groundbreaking partnership. Bringing together a locally produced podcast, which has already generated strong national interest, with the incredible strength of the AMAZON MUSIC brand will help deliver the power of these important stories to an even larger audience,” said BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL SVP TANYA VEA. “We are humbled that a company like AMAZON MUSIC believes in our product and grateful for the commitment from their team.”

AMAZON MUSIC Dir./Podcasts KINTAN BRAHMBHATT said, “We can’t wait to dive further into the story of COLD, and for listeners around the globe to be able to hear the new season exclusively on our service.”

COLD, a production of KSL PODCAST with KSL radio and TV and WORKHOUSE MEDIA, is hosted by reporter DAVE CAWLEY, with KSL Dir./Podcasting SHERYL WORSLEY as Exec. Producer.

