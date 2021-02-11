'Fish' Has Left 'Fish & Heather' Show

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock KAZR (LAZER 103.3)/DES MOINES has announced that SEAN “FISH” FISHER has resigned as co-host of the "FISH & HEATHER" morning show that started on the station on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9th (NET NEWS 11/6/20).

KAZR PD ANDY HALL said, “FISH resigned his position as co-host of LAZER's morning show. I wish he and his family nothing but the best. Indeed, this creates a rare opportunity - at a time when nobody is looking to hire - for someone to become a member of our LAZER family, and rock mornings, in tandem, with HEATHER LEE. HEATHER is an incredibly talented and creative person that I'm grateful to have as part of our team.”

“FISH" had hosted a highly-rated afternoon show on KAZR between 2001 and 2003, before heading to stops in MILWAUKEE, WI and SPRINGFIELD, MA.

If you are interested in the KAZR morning co-host position, apply here in the ALL ACCESS Jobs section.

« see more Net News