Former iHEARTMEDIA Country WLUB (105.7 THE BULL)/AUGUSTA, GA PD/afternoon host BLAINE JACKSON has been named Digital PD at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's AUGUSTA, GA cluster. JACKSON previously served for 10 years in various roles at iHEARTMEDIA's MACON, GA cluster.



“We are thrilled to have BLAINE join our AUGUSTA team,” said BEASLEY Group VP/Brand Strategies and AUGUSTA/FAYETTEVILLE Regional OM TEE GENTRY. “Her passion for radio and our digital direction made her the perfect fit for our stations.”

The AUGUSTA cluster includes Country WKXC (KICKS 99), Top 40 WHHD (HD98.3), Classic Hits WDRR (93.9 BOB FM), AC WGUS (SUNNY 102.7), News-Talk WGAC-A-F and Classic Hip Hop WCHZ-W238AU (HOT 95.5/93.1).

