Strategic Solutions Partner, Hal Rood

STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS RESEARCH is scheduled to present a “Dial and Error” session at "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience" next week, taking a research-based look into where programmers may be losing sync with their listeners. The panel will present data collected by STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS RESEARCH, comparing evaluations of actual content from a Country radio morning show evaluated by both listeners and radio programmers, and highlighting the differences.

“The results may shock some people" said STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS partner HAL ROOD. "There are moments when the PD's rating of the content is quite different from the actual listeners of the show. But we will talk about how we learn from that along with some reasons for that disparity.”

As part of the presentation, ROOD will share a “Four Core Ways to Improve Content,” based upon the results of content analyzed over the years by ROOD and the team at STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS.

