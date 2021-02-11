Hockey Coverage

SPORTS USA will air NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE regular season and STANLEY CUP playoff games under an agreement with NBC SPORTS for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The broadcasts will start on FEBRUARY 20-21 with the NHL OUTDOORS event at LAKE TAHOE, with the COLORADIO AVALANCHE playing the VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS on the 20th and the BOSTON BRUINS vs. the PHILADELPHIA FLYERS on the 21st. SPORTS USA will also broadcast all of the conference final series games and the STANLEY CUP finals, plus select games from early playoff rounds.

SPORTS USA Founder/CEO LARRY KAHN said, “We are excited to present the NHL to fans nationwide through this partnership with NBC SPORTS and are pleased that SPORTS USA continues to expand its overall sports coverage.”

