BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA morning host JOHN KINCADE's reaction to the drama over the possible trade of EAGLES quarterback CARSON WENTZ has been to collect WENTZ jerseys and other clothing to distribute to the needy and to encourage donations to WENTZ's charity THE A01 (AUDIENCE OF ONE) FOUNDATION. KINCADE's initiative, intended to thank WENTZ for his time in PHILADELPHIA, has been dubbed "Project 11," after WENTZ's jersey number.

“JAMIE LYNCH suggested on 'THE JOHN KINCADE SHOW' last week that he was envious of the way the BUFFALO BILLS fans always find a way to do good for others,” said KINCADE. “It got me thinking. CARSON WENTZ, no matter what has gone down, will be part of the greatest PHILADELPHIA sports story ever told in that SUPER BOWL championship. Let’s honor him for the 11 wins he contributed to that effort which, ironically, coincide with his uniform number.”



“This is a great way to take a negative and turn it into something meaningful,” said PD CHUCK DAMICO. “I think most fans wish CARSON could stay but if we can’t have him here as an Eagle, at least we can help to do some good for the community and honor him in a positive way as he leaves. The listeners have stepped up quickly donating close to $10,000 dollars in just over a day with no signs of slowing. Some of the national media likes to give the PHILADELPHIA fan base a bad rap, but we know the truth. We know how passionate and powerful these fans are! Our fans can get behind doing some good in a big way.”

