MYKE TOWERS (Photo / KIDDCAMARA)

WARNER MUSIC LATINA and WARNER RECORDS have signed an exclusive distribution deal with MYKE TOWERS, and his independent label, WHITEWORLD MUSIC.

In a press release, WARNER MUSIC LATIN AMERICA & IBERIA Pres. IÑIGO ZABALA said, "We’re very proud to welcome MYKE TOWERS to the WARNER MUSIC family. We’ve been following his career closely, as his music has evolved and his audience has exploded. He’s become a powerful and influential voice in the Latin Urban community, and his top-charting track record is just a glimpse of the range of MYKE’s extraordinary talent. We’re looking forward to joining him on what is sure to be a long and exciting musical journey."

WARNER MUSIC GROUP Global CEO/Recorded Music MAX LOUSADA added, "MYKE is a distinctive songwriter, powerful performer, and incredible artist. He’s not only an exploding Latin superstar, but he’s at the forefront of a new generation of global talent that’s transcending languages, crossing boundaries, and disrupting genres. His possibilities are limitless, and we’re very happy he chose WARNER MUSIC as his partner to amplify his vision in bold, impactful, and original ways around the world."

WARNER RECORDS Co-Chairman & CEO AARON BAY-SCHUCK and Co-Chairman & COO TOM CORSON noted: "As the global embrace of Latin music continues to grow exponentially, MYKE’s enormous crossover potential is undeniable. He’s a charismatic presence making compelling music with universal appeal. The whole WARNER team can’t wait to take MYKE to a whole new audience."

MYKE TOWERS added, "I’m happy to work with the global WARNER family, who not only understands what I’m doing creatively, but can further expand my music’s reach to other levels and work hand in hand with my team at WHITEWORLD MUSIC. I’m looking forward to doing great things and continuing to do what I love, making music."

