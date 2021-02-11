Gibb And Paisley

Legendary artist/songwriter and producer and BEE GEES founding member SIR BARRY GIBB, and Country artist BRAD PAISLEY are scheduled to appear during next week's "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience." "A Conversation with SIR BARRY GIBB" will scratch the surface of GIBB's 60-year career, as well as his new Country collaborations album, "GREENFIELDS: The GIBB BROTHERS' Songbook, Vol. 1." The interview, conducted by VARIETY's CHRIS WILLMAN, is scheduled for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18th at 2p (CT).

"So Much Cooler Online: A Conversation with BRAD PAISLEY" will follow at 3p (CT). The conversation will focus on how PAISLEY was a forefront leader in creativity, thought and authenticity during the 2020 shutdown due to the pandemic, and what inspired him to connect with fans online. The interview will be conducted by best-selling author DAVID WILD and TV writer and producer PHIL ROSENTHAL.

“The addition of SIR BARRY GIBB and BRAD PAISLEY will make an already impactful THURSDAY at CRS even more dynamic," said COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS/CRS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS. "BARRY GIBB is on a short list of artists who transcend musical boundaries, and he’s done so for 60 years. BRAD PAISLEY has been a creative and innovative voice in Country music for two decades. In 2020, he reimagined and redefined how artists successfully engage with fans. These back-to-back conversations will be nothing short of fascinating."

Register for CRS 2021 here.

