Stake Sold To Tabor Trust

A report at CAMPAIGN LIVE says that a trust naming as its beneficiary MICHAEL TABOR, the British millionaire known for his horse racing and betting interests, has taken an 8.8% interest in iHEARTMEDIA, buying $117.6 million of the company at the end of JANUARY. TABOR is also known for investing in his son ASHLEY TABOR-KING's GLOBAL MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT, owner of GLOBAL RADIO, the largest radio group in the U.K.

HONEYCOMB INVESTMENTS LTD. is shown in an SEC filing on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5th to have made the investment, and a spokesperson for the company told CAMPAIGN LIVE that it is “pleased to be able to have acquired this stake in a sector that it knows well.”

