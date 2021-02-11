Nick Chase

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS has hired market vet NICK CHASE as PD of Classic Country WWDK (94.1 THE DUKE) and Rhythmic AC WQTX (STACKS 92.1)/LANSING, MI.

MWC LANSING Operations Manager TERRY STEVENS said, "NICK is a well-known name in the market, and we look forward to putting his considerable knowledge and skills to work in our cluster. NICK will be overseeing the day-to-day operations of WWDK and WQTX to start, but we look forward to expanding his role, especially on-air, in the very near future."

MWC LANSING Market Mgr. MARK JAYCOX added, "MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS LANSING is excited to have NICK CHASE join us. His experience as a radio personality and deep connections in the market make him a great addition alone - but when you add in his humility, team spirit and unending drive, he becomes an invaluable addition to our team."

CHASE commented, "I am very excited to be a part of the MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS family, and very fortunate to have the opportunity to work in my hometown! Thank you to MARK JAYCOX, TERRY STEVENS and the entire MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS - LANSING team for believing in me and welcoming me with open arms. Let's go get it!"

