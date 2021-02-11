Allen

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and radio colleagues of industry veteran BRYAN ALLEN, who passed away on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8th of complications from COVID-19.

He most recently worked at Classic Country KSWG/WICKENBURG, AZ/suburban PHOENIX from 2016-2017, with prior on-air stints at Country KMLE/PHOENIX (2014-2016), preceded by a 14-year run at Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9)/PHOENIX where he did afternoons from 1999-2013. He also worked at PHOENIX stations KZZP and KVRY. Prior to his move to PHOENIX, ALLEN worked in COLUMBUS, OH radio at WNCI and WZZT (Z103).

His widow, JOYE ALLEN, tells ALL ACCESS, "His greatest joy was to play music for people. He loved how a song could make someone feel special."

Donations can be made in his memory to the AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION, the AMERICAN CANCER SOCITEY or the AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION.

« see more Net News