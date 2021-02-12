Chick Corea (wjarek/shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS has learned legendary jazz pianist CHICK COREA has passed away at 79 from a rare form of cancer.

ARMANDO ANTHONY “CHICK’ COREA, who helped launch the electric jazz fusion movement with MILES DAVIS before forming the influential RETURN TO FOREVER, is regarded as one of the major jazz pianists of the post-JOHN COLTRANE era.

COREA is considered – along with HERBIE HANCOCK, McCOY TYNER and KEITH JARRETT – one of the major jazz keyboardists of his era, having been nominated for a total of 63 GRAMMY AWARDS, winning 22, including, most recently in 2015. Best Improvised Jazz Solo (for “Fingerprints” from “Trilogy”) and Best Jazz Instrumental Album (for “Trilogy”). He has won four Best Instrumental Jazz Album awards since 2008, and won Best Jazz Instrumental Performance Group seven times between 1976 (for RETURN TO FOREVER’s “No Mystery”) and 2007 (for “The Ultimate Adventure”). His 1968 album, “Now He Sings, Now He Sobs,” was inducted into the GRAMMY HALL OF FAME in 1999.

Born JUNE 12th, 1941, in CHELSEA, MASSACHUSETTS, ARMANDO COREA, of southern ITALIAN and SPANISH descent, was the son of a jazz trumpet player father, who introduced him to the piano at the age of four. Growing up surrounded by jazz, COREA was influenced by bebop and performers DIZZY GILLESPIE, CHARLIE PARKER, BUD POWELL, HORACE SILVER and LESTER YOUNG. At eight, he took up drums, which would play a large part in his approach to the piano as a percussion instrument.

COREA was particularly influenced by concert pianist SALVATORE SULLO, who was an early teacher and mentor, introducing him to classical music and sparking the youngster’s interest in composition. COREA spent several years performing and as a soloist for the ST. ROSE SCARLET LANCERS, a local drum-and-bugle corps.

Wearing a black tux given to him by his dad. COREA began playing gigs while still in high school, with a trio that performed HORACE SILVER music at a local jazz club. Moving to NEW YORK CITY, he studied musical education for a month at COLUMBIA, then six months at JUILLIARD before quitting to begin his professional musical career.

COREA’s first major gig was with CAB CALLOWAY, before playing with trumpeter BLUE MITCHELL, flutist HERBIE MANN and LATIN musicians WILLIE BOBO and MONGO SANTAMARIA. One of his earliest recordings was with MITCHELL’s quintet on “The Thing To Do,” an album featuring COREA’s “CHICK’s Tune,” which showcased his signature style of sharply honed melodies interspersed with LATIN and swing rhythms.

His first album as a leader, “Tones For Joan’s Bones,” was released in 1966, and, after accompanying SARAH VAUGHAN in 1967, he recorded his now-classic “Now He Sings, Now He Sobs,” featuring ROY HAYNES on drums and MIROSLAV VITOUS on double bass. COREA also appeared as a sideman on STAN GETZ’s 1967 VERVE album, “Sweet Rain,” as well as recording with CAL TJADER, DONALD BYRD and DIZZY GILLESPIE.

In the fall of ’68, CHICK replaced HERBIE HANCOCK in MILES DAVIS’ seminal band with RON CARTER, WAYNE SHORTER and TONY WILLIAMS, playing FENDER RHODES electric piano on DAVIS’ transitional “Filles De KILIMANJARO,” which introduced a fresh new direction in jazz in the form of electric fusion.

COREA went on to appear on such groundbreaking MILES recordings as “In A Silent Way,” “Bitches Brew,” “Live-Evil” and “Live At The FILLMORE EAST.” COREA was also a key player in MILES’ electric ensemble which appeared before 600,000 in AUGUST, 1970, at the ISLE OF WIGHT FESTIVAL in ENGLAND, captured in MURRAY LERNER’s documentary, “MILES Electric: A Different Kind Of Blue.”

Shortly afterward, COREA and bassist DAVE HOLLAND left the group to form the avant-garde quartet, CIRCLE, with drummer BARRY ALTSCHUL and sax player ANTHONY BRAXTON, recording three groundbreaking albums, including the live double-set, “PARIS-Concert,” for the ECM label. He also recorded the trio album, “ARC,” with HOLLAND and ALTSCHUL before changing directions again with the solo “Piano Improvisations, Vol. 1” and “2.”

After becoming involved in SCIENTOLOGY after reading L. RON HUBBARD’s “Dianetics,” which he claimed opened him up creatively, in 1971, COREA formed the first version of RETURN TO FOREVER with STANLEY CLARKE on acoustic bass, JOE FARRELL on soprano sax and flute, AIRTO MOREIRA on drums and percussion and MOREIRA’s wife FLORA PURIM on vocals, recording their self-titled ECM debut, which included COREA’s “La Fiesta.” In March, 1972, CHICK, CLARKE, MOREIRA and drummer TONY WILLIAMS teamed for STAN GETZ’s “Captain Marvel” album, featuring five COREA compositions, including “500 Miles High,” “La Fiesta” and the title track.

COREA returned to the studio later that year with his band for “Light As A Feather,” a collection of BRAZILIAN-flavored jazz tunes, including his best-known composition, “Spain.” He also found time to record “Crystal Silence,” his first duet album with vibraphonist and kindred spirit GARY BURTON. By early ’73, RETURN TO FOREVER had added electric guitarist BILL CONNORS and propulsive drummer LENNY WHITE to the mix for “Hymn Of The Seventh Galaxy,” which fully embraced the fiery fusion of bands like MAHAVSHNU ORCHESTRA and WEATHER REPORT.

Adding young guitar protégé AL DI MEOLA to the RETURN TO FOREVER lineup led to the jazz-rock fusion of 1974’s “Where Have I Known You Before,” 1975’s GRAMMY-winning “No Mystery” and 1976’s “Romantic Warrior,” the band’s most commercially successful release.

COREA also turned out a pair of personal recordings in 1975’s concept album, “The Leprechaun,” and 1976’s flamenco-spiced “My SPANISH Heart.” A third edition of RETURN TO FOREVER added CHICK’s future wife GAYLE MORAN, a member of MAHAVISHNU ORCHESTRA, on vocals, to record 1977’s “Musicmagic” and the four-LP boxed set, “RTF Live.”

With the break-up of RTF in ’77, COREA teamed up with HERBIE HANCOCK for an acoustic piano duet tour, documented on 1978’s “COREA/HANCOCK” and 1980’s “An Evening With HERBIE HANCOCK and CHICK COREA,” a two-LP set featuring both CHICK’s “La Fiesta” and HERBIE’s “Maiden Voyage,” as well as a standard popularized by MILES, “Someday My Prince Will Come.”

A series of albums followed, including “The Mad Hatter,” and “Friends,” featuring original RTF sax player JOE FARRELL, drummer STEVE GADD and bassist EDDIE GOMEZ. “Secret Agent,” released in 1979, featured GAYLE MORAN on vocals.

The ‘80s introduced collaborations with sax great MICHAEL BRECKER (“Three Quartets”), saxophonist JOE HENDERSON (“Live In MONTREUX”) and a reunion with bassist VITOUS and drummer HAYNES on the double-LP, “Trio Music.” The SPANISH-inflected “Touchstone,” released in 1982, featured a reunion of RTF bandmates DI MEOLA, WHITE and CLARKE on “Compadres,” while “Lyric Suite For Sextet,” was a collaboration with GARY BURTON and a string quartet. COREA also backed CHAKA KHAN for her first foray into jazz, “Echoes Of An Era,” featuring jazz greats FREDDIE HUBBARD and JOE HENDERSON, following it up with two volumes of all-instrumental studio recordings, “GRIFFITH PARK Collection.”

COREA returned to fusion in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s with his ELEKTRIC BAND, recording five albums which took the genre to a whole new level, and balanced that with AKOUSTIC BAND, releasing a pair of albums on GRP. COREA formed his own label, STRETCH RECORDS, in 1991, releasing projects by BOB BERG, JOHN PATITUCCI, EDDIE GOMEZ and ROBBEN FORD, forging a partnership with CONCORD RECORDS for CHICK’s own music as well.

COREA’s first release on his label, “Remember BUD POWELL,” in 1997, featured young talent like tenor saxophonist JOSHUA REDMAN, trumpeter WALLACE RONEY, alto sax player KENNY GARRETT and bassist CHRISTIAN McBRIDE. In 1998, CHICK released the live, six-disc set, “A Week At The BLUE NOTE,” spotlighting his acoustic sextet ORIGIN. He earned his ninth GRAMMY for “Native Sense: The New Duets,” teaming up with former partner GARY BURTON.

COREA began to explore classical music on “COREA Concerto,” an album with the LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA featuring a new symphonic arrangement of “Spain,” and in 2001, introduced his NEW TRIO (with drummer JEFF BALLARD and bassist AVISAI COHEN) on the album, “Past, Present & Futures.”

CHICK reunited the ELEKTRIC BAND in 2004 for a tour and recording based on L. RON HUBBARD’s sci-fi novel, “To The Stars,” a tribute from COREA to a man with whom he had a personal, and sometimes professional, relationship. The following year, he interpreted HUBBARD’s “The Ultimate Adventure,” an acoustic/electric tone poem which earned two GRAMMYs – the 13th and 14th of his career – inspired by the SCIENTOLOGY founder’s fantasy novel. COREA had previously made a guest appearance on HUBBARD’s 1982 album, “Space Jazz: The Soundtrack Of The Book ‘Battlefield Earth,’” insisting he was “a great composer and keyboard player… a true RENAISSANCE man.”

In 2006, COREA teamed with BELA FLECK for “The Enchantment,” then reunited with GARY BURTON in 2007 for the double-CD “The New Crystal Silence” on CONCORD RECORDS, featuring the pair performing their classic repertoire with the SYDNEY SYMPHONY at the SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE in AUSTRALIA and at the MOLDE JAZZ FESTIVAL in NORWAY.



COREA reunited RETURN TO FOREVER for a world tour in 2008, releasing a two-CD anthology at the same time, then a double-live album documenting the shows, “RETURN TO FOREVER: Returns.” That same year, COREA and JOHN McLAUGHLIN formed the FIVE PEACE BAND, collaborating for the first time for the resulting live double-album.

In 2012, COREA launched a fourth iteration of RETURN TO FOREVER, adding violinist JEAN-LUC PONTY and guitarist FRANK GAMBALE to the mix, resulting in the three-disc set, “The Mothership Returns.” The following year, CHICK and GARY BURTON received two more GRAMMYs for their duet album, “Hot House,” COREA’s 19th and 20th. In APRIL, 2013, COREA and STANLEY CLARKE reunited for a week-long run of shows at CATALINA’s in L.A., where the guests included HERBIE HANCOCK. COREA then helped salute HANCOCK, who received the KENNEDY CENTER HONOR in WASHINGTON, DC. before joining STEVIE WONDER in L.A. for a performance of his album, “Songs In The Key Of Life,” live in a benefit for the charity, HOUSE FULL OF TOYS.

COREA is survived by his wife, singer GAYLE MORAN. and their son, THADDEUS COREA, a producer, engineer and composer who played with the group WILD COLONIALS and accompanied MICHELLE SHOCKED.

