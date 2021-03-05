Just In Time For Valentine's Day

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Classic Rock WPBB (98.7 THE SHARK)/TAMPA BAY, FL is giving away a divorce just in time for Valentine's Day. THE SHARK is partnering with K. DEAN KANTARAS, P.A. to provide a listener with the opportunity to win a divorce.

The contest began on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8th and will accept entries through 11:59a (ET) on FRIDAY, MARCH 5th, 2021. Listeners need to provide an essay on why they feel they are the most deserving of winning a divorce. Redacted versions of the essays will be read on the air each day.

“With the current state of affairs, giving away flowers for Valentine’s Day just didn’t feel right,” said WPBB PD TED KAMIKAZE. “We wanted to provide an outlet for our listeners, and all of TAMPA BAY, to express how they really feel.”



