FOCUS360 has partnered with JIM JOINES' SOUND SOLUTIONS MEDIA to expand their affiliate relations team and help in the research and sale of all FOCUS360 radio solutions including BRIDGE RATINGS and the JELLI platform which allows radio stations to monetize unsold inventory and eliminate network affidavits and scheduling.

Over JONES’ 30-year career, he has helped drive the success of syndicated products like "The BEN SHAPIRO Show," WESTWOOD ONE NEWS and NBC NEWS.

Commented JONES, "I am proud to join the FOCUS360 team. SOUND SOLUTIONS is uniquely qualified to collaborate with radio station executives and content producers to initiate mutually-beneficial alliances. FOCUS360 is positioned to provide the highest quality service to the radio industry. I look forward to creatively expanding its existing services and launching new business lines with like-minded radio partners."

Added FOCUS360 founder/CEO PHIL BROWN, “Over the last several months we’ve been making exciting investments in our future and the future of this great industry. With the addition of JIM to our team and having him represent our stable of products across the country, it’s is just another sign of our total commitment to helping radio stations find better and brighter days ahead.”

For more information on FOCUS360, call (212) 633-7777.

